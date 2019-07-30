|
|
Miller, Robert
Robert Lee Miller was born December 23, 1933 at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, to Charlotte Marie Bradley Miller and Albert Fitzgerald Miller. He passed at Mt. Carmel East on July 28, 2019. Growing up on E. 19th Avenue, Bob attended Catholic schools in Columbus, including Aquinas High. He then graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business from The Ohio State University in 1955. His career began with transportation companies in Columbus, including North American Aviation, before work with the government. Bob loved cars, motorcycles and planes, competitive target shooting (which he picked up in ROTC), and body building. He met the love of his life, Sally Shortridge, while on a lunch break in Columbus. They married soon after in 1965 and moved into their then-modern home in Pickerington with their treasured pets, where he documented their life and travels with his cameras. After Sally's passing in 1992, he continued an active life which included annual shooting competitions at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia and the National Matches at Camp Perry. Bob most recently skydived in the summer of 2018, and he kept up an exercise regime that inspired friends at Lifetime Fitness in Pickerington, especially for someone in their mid-80s. Bob attended Mass at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor in recent months, and previously attended Seton Parish in Pickerington, St. Mary's in Columbus, and Epiphany Lutheran in Pickerington. "Uncle Bob" leaves behind many who will always cherish his faith, his kindness and humor, and his love for animals, family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Joan Veronica Miller Scoggin and her husband, Phil Scoggin of Bumpass, Virginia and Lago Vista, Texas and their three children and families, Rebecca Scoggin McEntee of Lago Vista, Texas; Sam and Kathy Scoggin of Reston, Virginia and their children, Sierra and Shane; and Mathew and Rebecca Culver Scoggin of Austin, Texas and their daughter, Grace. He also leaves behind several close friends who saw him through his health battles, including Erin and Mike Ward and family, Steve and Karen Skilken and family, wonderful Pickerington neighbors like Bill and Sharon Richards, and Ruth Knoll and Nancy Vanderburt, Betty Crock. He also leaves Louise Reynolds of Illinois, fellow cat lover and adoptive parent of Bob's cats Noel and Kit Kat, Allen Peterson, and friends, Ron and Darla Murdock, Nicki Scheffler, and Darlene Bell, among others at Epiphany Lutheran, Lifetime Fitness, and beyond. A remembrance service will be held Friday, August 2, at 12:30 p.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, at 6440 S. High St. in Lockbourne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Cat Welfare Association of Columbus, the Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, and/or St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019