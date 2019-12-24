|
Mockler, Robert
1932 - 2019
Robert Mockler, age 87, died Monday, December 23. Born December 20, 1932, in St. Louis, MO son of the late George and Celeste (Grindon) Mockler. Also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Barbara, brothers George and Dick Mockler. Survived by sons, Steve (Jane), Tom (Vicki), Jim (Kathy) and Michael; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Mockler and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., where friends may call from 10-11a.m. Friday. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in his memory to the Military Veterans Resource Center, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 255, Columbus, OH 43229.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019