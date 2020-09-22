Robert Moore

Moore, Robert
Robert "Bob" L. Moore, Jr., 71, died on September 18, 2020 at his home in Bluffton, SC. He was the son of Robert L. and Evelyn Moore, Sr. and a long-time resident of Columbus, Ohio. He was a member of Columbus, Ohio Division of Fire from 1972 – 1998 and a flight paramedic for Grant Medical Center and MedFlight of Ohio. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1969-70, was a Vietnam Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. Survivors include wife, Brenda Moore of Bluffton, SC; son, Jonathan Moore (Frankie) and granddaughter, Lily of Columbus, OH; daughter, Heather Voke, (Darrin) and granddaughter, Morgan Voke of Greenville, SC; step-sons, Barry Shaffer, Jr. (Sherilyn) of Phoenix, AZ and Jeffrey Shaffer of Pataskala, OH; step-grandchildren, Zoe and Skyler Shaffer of Pataskala, OH and Kyle Shaffer of Phoenix, AZ; and several cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Burial will be September 30, 2020 at 12pm at the Beaufort National Military Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org