Moorehead, Robert
Robert Dana "Bud" Moorehead, Ph.D., age 75, passed away on June 29, 2019 at VITAS Hospice of Lecanto, Florida. Bud was born on May 9, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to Robert and Miriam (Fowle) Lonis. Bud and his two brothers Geoffrey and Timothy were later adopted in 1949 upon marriage of Miriam to Joseph W. Moorehead Sr. He is survived by his wife, Jann (Schetter) Moorehead; brothers, Timothy W. Moorehead of Wylie, Texas, Joseph W. Moorehead of Galena, Ohio; and sisters, Ruth (Near) Sparks of Galena, Ohio and Anne (Near) Black of Westerville, Ohio. He is preceded in passing by his adopted father Joseph Moorehead Sr., step father Richard Near, mother Miriam (Fowle) Near, and brother Geoffrey Moorehead. Bud grew up up in Worthington, Ohio where he attended elementary, junior high, and high school. He graduated his senior year from Zanesville High School, Zanesville, Ohio in 1961. He attended Ohio State University for his undergraduate and graduate degrees. His accomplishments included a black belt in Shorin-Ryu karate and was a published author and poet. Bud also served in VISTA in the early 1960's assisting the Navajo people in Gallup, New Mexico. He later went on to receive his doctorate degree in 1977 from the Ohio State University in Education and Special Services. Bud retired in 1992 as Deputy Director of State of Ohio Human Services and went on to serve as Assistant Superintendent for Clark County Department for Developmental Disabilities. Bud and wife Jann enjoyed their retirement in Champaign County, Ohio on a small scale farm raising a variety of horses, goats, chickens, ducks, and many beloved dogs and cats. He leaves behind his devoted kitty, Sweet Pea and dogs, Mouse, Despereaux, Willie, Jenny, Maida, Tillie, and Macchiato. He was always a joy to be around, was quick-witted, and enjoyed a good practical joke. He was a kind and caring husband, son, brother, friend, and colleague. We were all so fortunate to have him in our lives. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to Navajo Relief Fund (www.nativepartnership.org) by contacting Barbara Bailey at 1-800-563-2751. Email [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019