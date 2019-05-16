|
|
Motil, Robert
1939 - 2019
Robert James Motil, age 80, passed away on May 12, 2019. Born on April 25,1939 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Steve A. Motil Sr. and Catherine (Fotta) Motil. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth Motil and Steve Motil Jr., sisters Joanne Motil (infant) and Margaret Burik. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Susan (Bolon) Motil; daughters, Jami (Tim) Cellars and Kelly Motil Pollard; grandchildren, Regan and Kenna Pollard, and Nicholas and Daniel Cellars; brother, Joseph (Anita) Motil; sisters, Cathy (Tom) Welch and Cheryl (Ron) Carr; sister-in-law, Pam Motil; brothers-in-law, Edward Burik and Tom Bolon; many nieces and nephews and life long friends. Bob was a proud graduate of Ohio University class of '61 where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He rose through the sales ranks of Hunt Manufacturing Company with stints in Columbus and Philadelphia. Then in 1977 he returned to Columbus to start a manufacturer's rep business in the office products industry, where he worked until his retirement. Bob was a natural salesman and his success provided a wonderful life for his family. He loved the game of golf and was a long time member of The Lakes Country Club. He enjoyed fishing and hunting but most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his beloved wife, his daughters and his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papo. Family and friends may call 4-7 pm on Tuesday, May 21, at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State St., Westerville, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, OH, on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 am. As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The , www.alz.org/donate. Remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019