Myers , Robert
Robert "Bob" C. Myers, SR., age 73, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Columbus, OH. Bob was born June 14, 1945, to the late William SR and Verna Myers. He is preceded in death by his brother William JR. Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Bobby) JR; and sister, Sallie Lincoln. He was a devout Christian and Elder at Victory in Pentecost. Bob retired from DSCC, before that he worked at Timken. Bob was a loving father and friend. He was a loyal Ohio State fan, who loved attending basketball and football games. Bob will be missed dearly by his family, church and friends. A private service will be held at Locust Hill Cemetery in Chester, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. The Arner Funeral Chapel was entrusted with handling these arrangements. Visit www.arnerfuneralchapel.com to extend condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019