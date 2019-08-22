Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert N. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert N. Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Robert N.
1955 - 2019
Robert N. "Rob" Johnson, age 64, of Cardington and formerly of Columbus, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Morrow County Hospital. On July 4, 1955, Rob was born in Jamestown, NY, son of Robert Johnson and the late Elizabeth (Patchen) Kannal. He graduated from Bexley High. Rob will be dearly missed by his wife, Christy of Cardington; his son, Robert "Robby" (Katherine "Katie") Johnson of Mount Gilead; a grandson, Brayden Johnson of Mount Gilead; his dad, Robert Johnson (Carolyn) of Logan; a step dad, Ray Kannal; a brother, Charlie Johnson of NH; two sisters, Suzanne (Mark) Luoma of MD, Amy (Charlie) Edwards of IN; and many other extended relatives in the Johnson, Lavely and Kannal families. Memorial services to honor and celebrate Rob's life will be held August 31 at Worthington Christian Village at 3pm. Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Rob's family. Condolences may be left and full obituary read at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
Download Now