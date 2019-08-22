|
Johnson, Robert N.
1955 - 2019
Robert N. "Rob" Johnson, age 64, of Cardington and formerly of Columbus, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Morrow County Hospital. On July 4, 1955, Rob was born in Jamestown, NY, son of Robert Johnson and the late Elizabeth (Patchen) Kannal. He graduated from Bexley High. Rob will be dearly missed by his wife, Christy of Cardington; his son, Robert "Robby" (Katherine "Katie") Johnson of Mount Gilead; a grandson, Brayden Johnson of Mount Gilead; his dad, Robert Johnson (Carolyn) of Logan; a step dad, Ray Kannal; a brother, Charlie Johnson of NH; two sisters, Suzanne (Mark) Luoma of MD, Amy (Charlie) Edwards of IN; and many other extended relatives in the Johnson, Lavely and Kannal families. Memorial services to honor and celebrate Rob's life will be held August 31 at Worthington Christian Village at 3pm. Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Rob's family. Condolences may be left and full obituary read at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019