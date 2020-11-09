Neff, Robert
1933 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Neff, 87, formerly of Westerville, Ohio and more recently of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully entered his eternal home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, on November 5, 2020 in Springfield. He was a member of Faith Covenant Church. He is survived by his wife, Joya Neff; sons, Robert "Rick" Neff, Jr. and Tom (Julie) Neff; and daughter, Nancy (Dean) Zaiser; grandchildren, Shane (Gina) Neff, Jonathon Neff and Ruth (Kyle) Sloan; brother, Wayne (Kay) Neff; and sister, Candy (Mike) Shy. Bob is predeceased by his son Andy Neff, parents Clyde O. Neff and Hazel (Tatman) as well as his sister, Cap Noblick. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob became a Mason over 50 years ago and has served honorably and consistently in many Masonic organizations ever since. 32nd Degree Scottish Rite\ Columbus Commandry (District Deputy Commander) \ Job's Daughters - (Past Associate Supreme Guardian) \Life member of Luther B Turner and Blendon Blue Lodges \ York Temple Chapter York Council, \ York Rite College - Order of the Purple Cross \ George R Fietz Council (Allied Masonic Degrees) \ Knight of the York Cross of Honors \ Aladdin Shrine (Past President of Past Masters Unit, Senior Shriners, and Kentucky Colonel) \ Knight Masons USA Kilwinning Council St. Clair \ Royal Order of Scotland \ Royal Order of St. Thomas of Acon (Pilgrim Chapel #11 and Ohio #14) \ Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest -Galilean Tabernacle \ Tall Cedars of Lebanon (Member Franklin Forest #172, Past Governor Region 7) \ The High Council Society of Rosicrucian \ Worthington High-12 Club (Past President). In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation in Bob's name to the organization of your choice. We would enjoy seeing all the different places receiving a gift in his name. If you don't have an organization in mind, we suggest Faith Covenant Church (3607 Dempsey Rd, Westerville, OH 43081), Knights Templar of Ohio (), or The Grand Lodge of Ohio Charitable Foundation () Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, please visit www.Schoedinger.com
