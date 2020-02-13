Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Owen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Owen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Owen Jr. Obituary
Owen Jr., Robert
1951 - 2020
Robert K. "Rob" Owen Jr., age 68, of Lancaster, died February 11, 2020 at his home. Preceded in death by his daughter Lauren Owen. Rob is survived by his daughter, Lindsay (Lyle) Owen-Fedor; grandson, Liam Fedor; and his wife, Joyce Minnear. Friends may visit 2- 5 p.m. Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Full obituary and online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -