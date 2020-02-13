|
|
Owen Jr., Robert
1951 - 2020
Robert K. "Rob" Owen Jr., age 68, of Lancaster, died February 11, 2020 at his home. Preceded in death by his daughter Lauren Owen. Rob is survived by his daughter, Lindsay (Lyle) Owen-Fedor; grandson, Liam Fedor; and his wife, Joyce Minnear. Friends may visit 2- 5 p.m. Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Full obituary and online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020