Abel II, Robert P.
1943 - 2019
A Funeral Mass for Major Robert Paul Abel II, U.S. Army retired, 75, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11 A.M. Monday, July 1, 2019. Interment with military honors will be held in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Bob died on June 25, 2019. He was born in Barberton, OH on June 28, 1943 to the late Robert P. and Anne (Halas) Abel I. Bob enlisted with the United States Army and was commissioned as an officer in 1966. He retired as Major from the United States Army Reserves, June 28, 2003. Bob received his BA in Business Administration from The Ohio State University, followed by his Masters in Finance from Xavier University. He worked for 30 years as Manager and Purchasing Agent with Kaiser Aluminum. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Bilderback) Abel; children, Alison (Jerry) Kirkpatrick, Rob (Jane) Abel, and Ryan (Hallie) Abel; grandchildren, Liam Kirkpatrick, Ellie, Robby, Maeve, and Max Abel; sister, Carole (Michael) Farmer; sister-in-law, Joanne (Jack, dec.) Payne; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call from 2-5 P.M. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, Newark. Memorials can be made to the ; or the Licking County Humane Society. www.reedegan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019