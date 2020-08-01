Owens, Robert P.

1933 - 2020

Robert P. Owens, 87 of Columbus and formerly of Tiffin, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Kobaker House in Columbus. He was born on July 2, 1933, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Robert P. and Florence (Fetczik) Owens. On June 7, 1958, he married Rose Gardner. Survivors include his wife Rose A. Owens of Columbus; daughters, Jamie Baker of rural Swanton and Jenie Lynn (Michael) Loosbrock of Centerville; four grandchildren, Kristin, Alyssa, Julian and Michaela; and four great grandchildren, Aethan, Kaden, Liliana and Levi. Bob graduated in 1951 from Tiffin Calvert High School and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. After returning from the Navy, Bob went to Heidelberg College and graduated in 1960. Bob moved to Columbus in 1960 to work as an Underwriter for Nationwide Insurance. He was an usher for the Columbus Clippers for 20 years and held various odd jobs throughout the years to stay busy, even up until his sudden parting. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Columbus, Catholic War Veterans, the American Legion, loved baseball and his Pug, Misty and cats, Posey and Smokey Joe. Bob was a progressive father and an excellent grandfather and great grandfather. Services were private and burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



