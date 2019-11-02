|
|
Lind, Robert Paul Jr.
1963 - 2019
Robert Paul Lind Jr., 56, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East. He was born April 25, 1963 to the late Robert Sr. and Flora (Reed) Lind; also preceded in death by his brother Danny Lind. Rob was a 1981 graduate of Gahanna-Lincoln High School. He was a manufacturing technician at Worthington Foods/Kellogg Co. for many years and most recently worked for Hikma Pharmaceuticals. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed his dirt bikes and other "toys" and cheered on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Above all he just loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lori Kaye (Tackett) Lind; children: Rachel (Cory) Blair, Amber Lind and Daniel Lind; beloved grandchildren: Charlotte, Savannah, Noah, Matthew, Aiden and Daniel Robert, who is due in December; sister Kathleen Lind; extended family and friends. Last but certainly not least, Rob's beloved dogs, Gizmo and Luna. Family will welcome friends 5-8pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna where services will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday; interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gahanna Animal Hospital Adoption Program, 144 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, 43230. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019