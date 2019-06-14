Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Robert Peck


Robert Peck Obituary
Peck, Robert
1933 - 2019
Robert "Cowboy Bob" Peck, age 86, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence. Veteran USMC Korean War. Retired Supervisor with the Ohio State Fair. He was a horseracing enthusiast. Preceded in death by wife Cheryl Peck, mother-in-law Ethel Hoffman. Survived by children, Wendy (Michael) Santurello, Aaron Hall, Janl Smith; grandchildren, Michael II, Aaron, AJ, Stephen, Joseph, Alexis (Nate); great granddaughter, Scarlet Ann; other loving family and friends. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 15, 2019
