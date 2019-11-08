The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Resources
Robert Perlman


1953 - 2019
Robert Perlman Obituary
Perlman, Robert
1953 - 2019
Robert Jessen Perlman, age 65, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home in Powell surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Mansfield, OH on December 17, 1953. He moved to Worthington at the age of 2 years. Attended Worthington Schools. Retired from Italian Global Services after 25 years of service as Senior VP of Operations. Previously employed by Borg Warner Protective Services and Burns Security. Former Police Chief of Perry Township and a Union County Deputy Sheriff. Rob loved listening to books on tape as well as being an avid Blue Jackets and Cincinnati Reds fan. Preceded in death by his parents Ellis S. and Bertha (Jessen) Perlman. Survived by wife of 44 years, Sheila; children, Robert J. (Kelly) Perlman, Jr. and Kimberly (Brian) Brink; special dog, Winnie; grandchildren, Henley Perlman, Harper and Dylan Brink; brother, John N. (Jan) Perlman of DE; sister, Inga (Don) Laurila of MA; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call 10a.m.-12p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, where service will follow at 12noon. Private family entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to OhioHealth Foundation, Hospice, or Stand Up to Cancer. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordcorbinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
