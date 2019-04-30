|
|
Peterson, Robert
1948 - 2019
Robert Dale Peterson died at his home in Washington State on April 7, 2019. He was born May 3, 1948 in Franklin Co. Grove City, Ohio to Boyd Lowell Peterson and Betty Jo Smith. He spent his 70 years dedicated to the family. Bob graduated from Pleasant View High School in 1967. He then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy before he married Linda Kay (Mitchell) Peterson on February 26, 1972 in California. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Patricia Ann (Thomas) Peterson, Hoodlet, his brother Michael Dennis Peterson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Kay (Mitchell) Peterson; children, Katie (Ryan) Bush of Washington State, Amanda (Irn) G. Spangler of Virginia; his grandchildren, Alexander Peterson, Larissa Bush, Lauren Bush and Gracelynn Spangler; his sisters, Karen D. (Peterson) Muenks of Imperial, Missouri, Patricia D. (Peterson) Wilson of Richwood, Ohio, Colleen D. (Peterson) Lindsey of Cuba, Missouri; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family had a small private service in Washington State with Military Honors.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019