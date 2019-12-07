|
Phillip, Robert
Robert "Obee" Phillip, 6-19-1947 to 12-5-2019. Bob – known by many as Obee, lost his long brave battle with cancer at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. Throughout his struggle he never lost his joyful nature. Bob was an avid sports fan and as a native Ohioan he was an ardent fan of The Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and most of all the Ohio State Buckeyes. He attended Ohio University in Athens Ohio, fought in the Vietnam war and came back. To attend and graduate from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. He retired from Mt. Carmel Hospital where he was a technical analyst for the physicians Information systems. He was preceded in death by his father Frank and his mother Ilabel. He is survived by His loving wife, Kristine; his sister, Ruthanne; his brother, David; his stepsons, Steven (Danielle), Rob (Angela); 2 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; good friends, Ron Crock, Cheri Wojcik and all of his PLE neighbors. There will be a memorial service Wednesday, December 11 in the Palm Lakes Estates Clubhouse at 2p.m. officiated by pastor Stephen King of the Harvey Memorial Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Harvey Memorial Church, where he was a Member. The address is: 300 Church Avenue, Bradenton Beach, Florida 34217.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019