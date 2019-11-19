Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
186 N 17th St.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
186 N 17th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Phillips


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Robert
1938 - 2019
Robert Phillips, age 81. Sunrise September 5, 1938 and Sunset November 15, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Second Baptist Church,186 N 17th St. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The PHILLIPS/HOLMES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -