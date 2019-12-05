|
|
Phillips, Robert
1923 - 2019
Robert W. Phillips, age 96, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born June 28, 1923 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Frank and Beulah Phillips. Robert was a WW2 Army Air Force Combat Veteran having completed 32 missions as a B17 navigator over Europe. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Mary, and longtime close friend Edna Wright. He is survived by children, James Phillips and Linda Phillips Kender; and other dear friends and family. For complete obituary, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019