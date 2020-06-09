Pond, Robert
1938 - 2020
Robert Kent Pond 2/9/1938 – 6/7/2020. Bob graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1955. He was a teacher at Medina Junior High School and had a lifelong love of learning. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation.
1938 - 2020
Robert Kent Pond 2/9/1938 – 6/7/2020. Bob graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1955. He was a teacher at Medina Junior High School and had a lifelong love of learning. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.