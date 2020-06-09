Or Copy this URL to Share

Pond, Robert

1938 - 2020

Robert Kent Pond 2/9/1938 – 6/7/2020. Bob graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1955. He was a teacher at Medina Junior High School and had a lifelong love of learning. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation.



