Porter, Robert

Robert Mitchell Porter died peacefully at the age of 86 at home surrounded by his loving family on 11/9/2020. He was born on Staten Island, New York to Estelle G ( Fabisinski) and Robert M Porter on 12/23/1933. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Aileen Catherine ( O'Connell); four children, Robert, Richard, Catherine Raiff and Aileen; 13 grandchildren, (Michael (Danielle), Emily (Austin Walker), Brian, Allison, MItch, Luke, Gregory, Teddy, Kevin, Matthew, Megan, Natalie and Morgan); and 2 great grandchildren, (Kate and Lauren Walker). He was preceded in death by his parents Estelle and Robert, his sister Doris O'Reilly and granddaughter Lauren Raiff. Robert graduated from Curtis High School. He then enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War, serving 2 years on board the LST 722 and 2 years on board the submarine USS Sarda as an electrician. After his military service, Robert attended Wagner College, graduating in 3 years with a Bachler's Degree in Mathematics. He then married in 1961, and took a position with American Electric Power Service Corporation in Manhattan as a computer programmer developing electrical power system analysis programs. He attended Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn at night and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. Robert retired from American Electric Power in 1992. Robert truly enjoyed his retirement, painting, drawing, playing bridge, playing tennis, traveling with his wife, watching his grandchildren' sporting events, and vacationing in the summers with his family at Holden Beach, NC. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am-5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 4pm to 7 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM Friday, November 13, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store