Robert Powell
1942 - 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Robert Joel Powell. Robert Joel Powell, 78, of Dublin, OH, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife, Gloria of 54 years; 3 daughters, Leslie Meyers (Bryan), Valerie Johnson (Jeffrey), and Stephanie Harris (Tony); brother, Howard Powell; sister-in-law, Alyce Powell; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Robert was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to many.
A special thank you to the Heartland Hospice in Ohio for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, we are asking you to send donations in Robert's memory to http://heartlandhospicefund.org/. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where on Friday, July 24, 2020, a Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Robert together at a distance. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Robert's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karen and Tony Lee
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the entire Powell family. May you find comfort and strength in the many memories your Dad leaves behind. Find strength in knowing he loved you all. I hope in the days and weeks to pass, you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of your family and friends- Dawn Toure & Family
Dawn & Abu Toure
Friend
