Powell, Robert
1942 - 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Robert Joel Powell. Robert Joel Powell, 78, of Dublin, OH, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife, Gloria of 54 years; 3 daughters, Leslie Meyers (Bryan), Valerie Johnson (Jeffrey), and Stephanie Harris (Tony); brother, Howard Powell; sister-in-law, Alyce Powell; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Robert was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to many.
A special thank you to the Heartland Hospice in Ohio for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, we are asking you to send donations in Robert's memory to http://heartlandhospicefund.org/
Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where on Friday, July 24, 2020, a Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Robert together at a distance. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Garden.
