Pringle, Robert
1933 - 2020
Dr. Robert Henry Prindle, age 86, of Gahanna, OH passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1933, in Nyack, NY, to Charles Henry Prindle Jr. and Marjorie O'Brien Prindle. Dr. Prindle graduated from Nyack High School (1952) and St. Michael's College, VT (1956) with a B.A. degree in Biology. He completed his degree in dentistry at the University of Maryland, Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in 1960. He was in ROTC during college and dental school, and was commissioned a 1st Lt. in the Army Dental Corps upon graduation. He served from 1960-1962 at Fort Benning, GA. He was discharged in 1962 and remained on reserve status until 1966. Dr. Prindle established his dental practice in New City, NY from 1962 to 1998. They lived in Port St. Lucie, FL and Bay Point Harbor, NJ after retirement. They moved to Columbus, OH in 2017 to be close to family. He was a member of the ADA, NYS Dental Society, Rockland County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, Knights of Columbus, and the Church of the Resurrection. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Vanderbilt on June 23, 1956, and they had three children. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara, his dear sons, Craig Robert (Kirsten) and Roger Gerard (Denise), and his loving daughter, Gail Prindle Vawter (Edward). Also survived by three beloved grandchildren: Michael Vawter, Michelle Wright (Mark), and Shannen Prindle. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Dennis Prindle (Dr. Alison Prindle), Delaware, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Jane Prindle Hosler, Cay, SC; and brother-in-law, Mark T. Vanderbilt (Sheila) of Palm City, FL and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Joan Prindle, his brother, Rear Adm. Charles O. Prindle, and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Forni-Rusch. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a terrific sense of humor and was extremely dependable and capable. He will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 where family will receive friends from 11 am to noon. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to online at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020