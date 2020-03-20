|
Proffit, Robert
1941 - 2020
Robert. M. Proffit age 78, passed away on March 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. He was born December 21, 1941 to the late Erwin and Jean Proffit. Bob was also predeceased by his beloved sister Dianne. Bob was the owner of Performance Research, Inc., a well- known performance engine building company and machine shop founded in 1972. Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Joyce); and grandchildren, Caroline and Robbie. Bob is also survived by his wife, Carrie and her children, Jamie and David Knutson and their children, Michael and Abby in Wisconsin. Bob battled this disease with dignity and strength from the initial diagnosis and continued to go to work until his passing, truly earning the nickname "Ironman". In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Columbus Area Humane Society in his honor. Bob's wishes were for cremation. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020