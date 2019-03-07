|
|
Quist, Robert
1922 - 2019
Robert John "Bob" Quist, 96, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Ames, Iowa on July 19, 1922. He was preceded in death by his parents John Sherman and Florence Browne Quist, sister Margaret Ann Buchanan and in 2017 his loving wife, Beth after almost 70 years of marriage. Bob is survived by his sons, John (Marilyn) Quist, David (Donna) Quist all of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, Erin (Phil) Vestal, Garret Quist, Dr. Brian (Marta) Quist, Michael Quist; five great-grandchildren, Timothy and Elliot Vestal, Zofia, Lilia and Anna Quist; nieces and nephews, Jane (Jim) Palmer, Jim (Diane) Buchanan, Bill (Kathryn) Buchanan; several great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Bob graduated from Iowa State University in Mechanical and General Engineering in 1947, following his service in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific arena. After graduation he worked for Archer Daniels Midland in Minneapolis, MN and later for Ashland Chemical as a Structural and Mechanical Engineer in Houston, TX and later in Dublin, OH. He was an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church since 1977 and served on numerous committees. Bob and Beth enjoyed spending their summers on Round Lake in Minnesota with family and friends. Through the years, they saw many parts of the world together on various trips. Two of Bob's passions were Civil War history and family genealogy. A memorial service in celebration of Bob's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 6770 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085. A luncheon at the church will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to All Saints Lutheran Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019