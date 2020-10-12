Beitzel, Robert R.
1936 - 2020
Robert R. Beitzel, age 84, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at home. He was born in St. Louis, MO, grew up in Hinsdale, IL and served in the U.S. Navy. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Adele (Schuermann) Beitzel and his sister Betty (Beitzel) Batson. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary (Duncan) Beitzel; daughter, Tracy (John) Foltz; son, Jeffrey Beitzel; grandson, Michael (Megan) King; granddaughters, Elena and Madeline Beitzel; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where the funeral service will he held 10am Friday, October 16, 2020. His witty sense of humor and kind gestures will be deeply missed. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.