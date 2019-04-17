|
|
Reves, Robert
Robert R. Reves, age 88, died at home on March 26, 2019. Survived by wife and best friend of 55 years, Anna; sons, Roderick and Randal (Susan); grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, and Riley. Robert was a 1948 graduate of Shaker Heights High School and Ohio State University College of Law in 1954. Founder and owner of Universal Tax Service, Bob was an active participant for 64 years - a reflection of his pride in being a dependable, knowledgeable, and trustworthy business man. At the front desk for 38 years was, "Wonder Woman", Wanda. "How valuable is she?" asked a client. Bob's reply, "If my wife left me, I would be very, very sad. If Wanda left me, I would be suicidal!" In 1972 a first of many trips to the vineyards, outdoor markets and small villages in France, inspired a life-long passion for provincial wines, fresh products, and a joy of cooking. After dining at Chez Reves, Benson Wolman, copain and gourmet extraordinaire, would say "Adieu, my friend, Adieu." A very special thanks to the "Angels" at Capital City Hospice. At Bob's request, there will be no public service but Adieus and memories may be sent to cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019