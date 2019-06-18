|
|
Richardson, Robert
1943 - 2019
Robert Louis Richardson, age 76. Sunrise May 2, 1943 and Sunset June 14, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Ave AME Church, 1127 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to the RICHARDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019