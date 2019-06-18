Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Richardson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Richardson Obituary
Richardson, Robert
1943 - 2019
Robert Louis Richardson, age 76. Sunrise May 2, 1943 and Sunset June 14, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Ave AME Church, 1127 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to the RICHARDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now