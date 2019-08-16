Home

Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Robert Richardson

Robert Richardson Obituary
Richardson, Robert
Robert Gene "Bob" Richardson, age 84, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born January 29, 1935, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Ray and Rosetta (Campbell) Richardson. Bob was a proud graduate of Bainbridge High School and Cincinnati Bible College. He served churches in Buford, Ohio, Lynwood, California, and San Bernardino, California. He then moved back to Ohio to help start Worthington Christian Village where he was the first Executive Director. Following his retirement, he worked with the Bainbridge Historical Society, the BHS Alumni Association, and most recently helped create the Bainbridge Community Center. He is survived by two sons, Tim Richardson and Randy Richardson; and many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Lynn Richardson and both parents. There will be a brief graveside service at South Salem Cemetery on Saturday, August 24, at 10am. His Memorial Service will be on Sunday, August 25, 2pm at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. T. Ronald Sams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Worthington Christian Village, 165 Highbluffs Blvd, Columbus, OH, 43235. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019
