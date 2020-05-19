Ricketts, Robert

1941 - 2020

Robert Raymond "Bob" Ricketts, a patient in Riverside Hospital ICU for 10 days being treated for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus and died at 1:35AM on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was 78 years old. He is survived by his ex-wife and close friend, Carmen Ricketts; daughters, Stephanie (David) and Melissa (Andrew); sister, Bonnie (Mike); six grandchildren; four nieces; and many great nieces and nephews. Bob was a successful entrepreneur and owned many businesses during his lifetime. In addition, he was a real estate investor, owning many rental properties and recently building new houses. Bob was a generous and caring man. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Because of the pandemic and related social distancing, there will be no visitation or funeral.



