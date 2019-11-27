Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - East Chapel
2300 East Livingston
Columbus, OH 43209
(614) 237-6345
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - East Chapel
2300 East Livingston
Columbus, OH 43209
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - East Chapel
2300 East Livingston
Columbus, OH 43209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Robbins


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Robbins Obituary
Robbins, Robert
1918 - 2019
Robert Lyof Robbins, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness of November 15, 2019. He was peaceful, surrounded by those he loved. He is predeceased by his dear wife Mary, his sister Patricia and his parents Lyof T. and Vera L. Robbins. He will be remembered well by those whose lives he touched. Rest well in your heavenly home Dear Bob, you will be greatly missed. Friends may call Sunday, December 2, 2019 from 12pm until the time of service at 2pm at the WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL, 2300 E. Livingston Ave. A life of 101 years is difficult to condense, for those interested in more details of this amazing centurions life, please visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -