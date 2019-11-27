|
|
Robbins, Robert
1918 - 2019
Robert Lyof Robbins, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness of November 15, 2019. He was peaceful, surrounded by those he loved. He is predeceased by his dear wife Mary, his sister Patricia and his parents Lyof T. and Vera L. Robbins. He will be remembered well by those whose lives he touched. Rest well in your heavenly home Dear Bob, you will be greatly missed. Friends may call Sunday, December 2, 2019 from 12pm until the time of service at 2pm at the WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL, 2300 E. Livingston Ave. A life of 101 years is difficult to condense, for those interested in more details of this amazing centurions life, please visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019