|
|
Romine, Robert "Bob"
1946 - 2019
Robert James "Bob" Romine, age 73, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Bob is predeceased by his parents Delmer and Lacie Romine and brother Jack Romine. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Norma Romine; daughters, Melanie Romine and Melissa (Daniel) Patridge; and granddaughter, Cordelia Patridge; as well as extended family and friends. Bob worked for 30 years until his retirement for the Army Corps of Engineers, most of those years spent at Deer Creek Lake. He loved wood working, the outdoors and spending time with his family. Bob's desire was no formal services, if you would like to leave a message for the family please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019