Rothe, Robert
Robert Rothe, age 86, passed away February 27, 2019. He was a retired lieutenant with the Columbus Fire Dept. and a Korean War Army veteran. Preceded in death by the love of his life Melvia, second wife Ethel, and son Perry. Survived by loving daughter, Cathy (Carlton) Richards; sons, Keith (Debbie) Rothe and Robert (Pam) Rothe; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, including several who knew him as "GG." You are forever my hero, Dad. Private arrangements with the family at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019