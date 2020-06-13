Rowles, Jr., Robert
1938 - 2020
Robert Raymond Rowles, Jr., age 82, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Schottenstein Cottages. Veteran U.S. Navy. Retired from IBM where he won multiple service awards. He loved black and white photography. He enjoyed Sunday family dinners and was an avid lover of ice cream. Survived by wife Saundra Rowles; daughters Debbie Rowles and Dawnann Rowles; stepson Stephen (Nicole) Bratton; grandchildren Benjamin Bratton and Isabella Haas. Preceded in death by parents Robert R. Rowles, Sr. and Opal Rowles; sister Cheryl Rowles. Special thanks to the Cottage staff. Private services and interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
1938 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.