Robert Rutherford Sr.

Robert Rutherford Sr. Obituary
Rutherford Sr., Robert
1930 - 2019
Robert William Rutherford, Sr., 89, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1930, to the late Carwin and Sarah Rutherford. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Barbara Rutherford; children, Robert (Debbie) Rutherford Jr., Bonnie (Richard) Lane, Randy (Tammy) Rutherford; grandchildren, Misty, Crystal, Nathan Sr., Katrina, Randall Jr., Tara, Liddie Jo, Anna; great grandchildren, Makayla, Tori, Davis, Bradley, Peyton, Savannah, Skyler, Kaydence, Tyler, Addie, Jase and Emmy Lou; siblings, Mike and Herb Rutherford. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his son Richard Rutherford, great-granddaughter Willow, step-daughters Carol, Cathy and Patty, siblings Charles, Millie, Frank, Fritz, Joan, Lillie, Carol, Effie and Jerry. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Whightsel Officiating. An online memorial will be available at kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
