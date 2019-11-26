Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Robert S. Hutto


1945 - 2019
Robert S. Hutto Obituary
Hutto, Robert S.
1945 - 2019
Robert "Razz" Sterling Hutto, 74, of Pataskala, formerly of Portsmouth, VA, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Robert was a retired police officer from Portsmouth, VA; he loved the ocean, fishing and boating; but especially spending time with his family. He was an accomplished youth baseball player and was an avid Yankees fan. He is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Charles Leon Hutto, sisters Juleen and Blanche, brothers Bryant, Charles and Jewell "Cuda", former wife Connie and step-son Ben. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons, Gary (Melissa) and Robert Todd (Carly) Hutto; grandchildren, Cory, Tyler, Blake, Nicky and Lilly; great-grandson, Lane; sister, Virginia "Tuney Bug" Grizzard; and brothers, Grady, David and Edward. Family will receive friends 3-4 p.m. Sunday, December 1 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the . Messages may be sent to Robert's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
