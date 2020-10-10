Sammons, Robert "Bob"
1930 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Sammons, age 90, of The Villages, FL, formerly of New Albany, OH, died October 6, 2020. He was born April 15, 1930 in Kermit, WV. Survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Iva; children, Robert Douglas (Joyce), Crystal (Kirk Miller), Edith (Steve) Steffan; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother Jack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Hannah, brother John, and son Richard. Bob served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years, attended Franklin University and after 32.5 years' service retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) in 1984. He was proud of the stone 5-bedroom home that he and his sons built in the early 70's on their farm in New Albany. Bob enjoyed being the local jeweler and jack-of-all trades for Iva's Wayside Flower Shop. He and Iva loved to travel throughout the country in their RV, including a trip to Alaska, making friends wherever they camped. Friends and family may call Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville with the service immediately following, Rev. Mike Brown, officiating. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
that supports our veterans and first responders like the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org
, or the Wounded Warriors
Project, woundedwarriorproject.org
.