Sass, Robert
1952 - 2019
Robert Kenneth "Rob" Sass, 67, of Columbus, passed away June 22, 2019. Robert was born May 9, 1952 to Kenneth and Marilyn (Medon) Sass. He was an active member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Columbus. Rob was a retired teacher from Reynoldsburg High School as well as football coach for Walnut Ridge, Beechcroft, Reynoldsburg High Schools and Otterbein College. Rob was an avid fisherman, golfer and Blue Jackets fan. Rob will be deeply missed by his children, Shawn (Kathryn) Sass, Christina Sass; grandchildren, Logan, Harper; father; brother, Steve; sisters, Lynette, Susan, Sandra; along with his nieces, nephew and many other family and friends. Rob was preceded in death by his mother. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. A Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11am at Reformation Lutheran Church, 1355 S. Hamilton Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, the Ronald McDonald House, and the . To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 26 to June 27, 2019