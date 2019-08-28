|
|
Sayre, Robert
1932 - 2019
Dr. Robert L. Sayre. On August 28, 2019 God came and took him into His presence and to His home of many mansions. Born Nov. 28, 1932 in Columbus, OH to the late Issac A. Sayre and Almira Gray Sayre. Bob grew up in Reeb Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union and was called into the ministry. He served in many capacities from pastor to District Superintendent for CCCU. He also served as Dean of Students at Ohio Christian University. Bob has been a pastor for many churches in Ohio and devoted a great deal of time to missionary work in several countries. He was a graduate of Circleville Bible College and obtained a Masters in Special Education from Ohio University. He is preceded in death by his sweetheart and wife of over 50 years, Katherine "Katie" M. Sayre. Bob is survived by daughter, Rhonda Sayre; son, Robert Sayre Jr.; and brother, Hursel Sayre. Friends may call Saturday, August 31 from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 12 noon at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. HIGH ST. Pastor Jonathan Morgan officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in memory of Bob be directed to National Church Residences, 2535 N. Bank Dr., Columbus, OH 43220 or Nationalchurchresidences.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019