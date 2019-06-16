Schaub, Robert "Duke"

1927 - 2019

Robert Richard Schaub, affectionately known as "Duke" passed away June 14, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living in Westerville, Ohio. Duke was born September 1, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Catherine (McCarrick) Schaub, and was a graduate of Linden-McKinley High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was grateful that as a veteran he was able to participate in the Honor Flight program. Duke retired from Norfolk & Western Railway with forty years of loyal service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (St. Stephen Parish) and worked for The Ohio State University assisting in parking for 30 years. Duke is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Michael Allbritain and their son Charlie; additional grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, Benjamin (Nicola) and Julie Schaub; siblings Dorothy Townsley (James and Carl), Charlotte A. Ward (Mike), John W. Schaub (Sandra) and Katherine E. Spahr; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Jeff Schaub, daughter Julie Schaub and siblings, Frances Carpenter (Russell) and Charles Schaub (Betty). Family will welcome friends 4-7pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Mass of Christian Burial 9:45am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, located on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio followed by a graveside committal with military honors; Fr. Homer Blubaugh will celebrate the Mass. Those who wish may contribute to Honor Flight in Duke's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019