Scheeser, Robert
1933 - 2020
Robert H. Scheeser, age 86, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. Robert was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Herbert H. and Clara Y. Scheeser. Loving husband of Mary Lou (nee Cunningham) to whom he was married to for 66 years. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert H. Scheeser, Jr; and great grandson Hunter Dye. He is survived by his children, Therese Dye (Tom), Connie Scheeser, Donna Pilson (Richard), and Ruth Ann Bookshaw (Richard); 5 grandchildren, Joshua Dye, Christopher Dye, Sarah Hamilton, Julie Hamilton and Kevin Hamilton; 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of Herbert J. Scheeser (Doris); Dolores Clifford (Joseph); sister-in-law Carol Niedecker. Bob was employed by Columbia Gas in the Treasury Department. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony Parish; member of St. Vincent DePaul Society and Serra Club North. Due to our time of national concern, private services will be held under the direction of SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for additional services times, and to send messages of comfort to the Scheeser family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020