The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Scheeser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scheeser


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert Scheeser Obituary
Scheeser, Robert
1933 - 2020
Robert H. Scheeser, age 86, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. Robert was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Herbert H. and Clara Y. Scheeser. Loving husband of Mary Lou (nee Cunningham) to whom he was married to for 66 years. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert H. Scheeser, Jr; and great grandson Hunter Dye. He is survived by his children, Therese Dye (Tom), Connie Scheeser, Donna Pilson (Richard), and Ruth Ann Bookshaw (Richard); 5 grandchildren, Joshua Dye, Christopher Dye, Sarah Hamilton, Julie Hamilton and Kevin Hamilton; 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of Herbert J. Scheeser (Doris); Dolores Clifford (Joseph); sister-in-law Carol Niedecker. Bob was employed by Columbia Gas in the Treasury Department. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony Parish; member of St. Vincent DePaul Society and Serra Club North. Due to our time of national concern, private services will be held under the direction of SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for additional services times, and to send messages of comfort to the Scheeser family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now