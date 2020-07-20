1/
Robert "Bob" Schiff
Schiff, Robert "Bob"
1934 - 2020
Robert Lee Schiff "Bob", age 86, born June 13, 1934, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at 11:15am surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Henrietta Schiff and his brother Jerome Schiff. He was also preceded by his wife Judy's daughter Regina. He was a kind, and sweet soul who truly exemplified the phrase that "a wise and wealthy man is happy with his lot". A great sporting event or a simple gathering with his children and grandchildren was all he needed to be happy and content. He was a huge and loyal Buckeye and Reds fan. Hopefully we can all learn from his unpretentious, wise examples. His life became truly fulfilled and complete the past 30+ years after he met and married his loving wife Judy. She loved him and took care of him and worshipped him nearly as much as he worshipped her in return. She expresses that she "never knew true love until she met and married Bob". Our entire family appreciates Judy and will always be there to love and look out for her. Bob was a great athlete while attending Bexley High School and Otterbein University. He also served in the US Navy. His athletic prowess was highlighted by the fact that he scored 6 touchdowns in one high school football game, was drafted by the St Louis Cardinals baseball team at age 18, and when living in Philadelphia, was asked to try out as a fill-in punter for the Eagles. He spent years in the family shoe business and then worked various sales positions and owned and operated several restaurant establishments, including the Clarmont Steakhouse. He spent the final years of his working career at the Franklin County Auditor's office where he thankfully met Judy. He loved his children and grandchildren and took great pride in every one of them. He is survived by his sons, Scott (Diana), Todd, Michael (Patricia); daughter, Lisa Spivack (Mark); grandchildren, Zachary (Courtney), Jared, Lexi, Gabby, Emma, Justin (Melissa), Ethan (Laura), Dylan, Brett, Jessica, Adam, Sophia, Juliette, Stefan, Adrian, Judy's grandson, Preston Abshire, Diana's daughter, Emma Adams; as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Joyce Schiff; great-granddaughter, Madison; daughters-in-law, Lynda and Marci. He also loved all of his nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger and was always a gentleman. Bob was proud of his Jewish faith and his grandfather Ephraim who was an Orthodox Rabbi. There will be a private burial for immediate family only on Wednesday, July 22. Please make donations to the charity of your choice or any Parkinson's organization. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
