Robert Schirtzinger
1938 - 2020
Robert Schirtzinger, 81, Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away quickly and peacefully in his sleep at home, May 4, 2020. He was born in Columbus to Alice C. Maloney and David D. Schirtzinger. He graduated from Our Lady of Victory Grade School, Aquinas College High School and The Ohio State University. He was a retired Real Estate Broker and Developer. Besides his career he was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, boater, woodworker, camper, tree farmer and card player. Bob enjoyed spending Summers at his Cottage in the LesCheneaux Islands. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anna Kathryn Schirtzinger; 3 children, David Robert Schirtzinger (Mary Ann), Teresa Marie Schirtzinger, Matthew Thomas Schirtzinger (Lisa); 8 grandsons, Jeffrey, Dr. Matthew (Elizabeth), Mark, Daniel and Nathan Schirtzinger, Nicholas, Anthony and Alexander Panico; great grandson, Michael David Schirtzinger; sisters, Rosemary Conroy, Tricia Marshall (Bruce), Margaret Griesen (James), Marie Taris (Ed); brother, Ed Schirtzinger (Diane); many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. Predeceased by his parents, infant brother David Schirtzinger, brother Philip Schirtizinger, sister Sr. Ruth Schirtzinger, O.P., and nephew Stephen Marshall. Bob was a long time active member of St. Agatha Parish, serving in many capacities including the Administration Commission as well as helping to build the Monsignor Kennedy Parish Hall; Columbus Board of Realtors, serving on several committees; Lifetime member the NRA; Aquinas Alumnae Association; Board of Control for TKE Alumnae, Adult Leadership with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 261, and member of The Les Cheneaux Islands Association. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to one of the following charities: St. Agatha Church or School, 1860 Northam Road, Columbus, Ohio 4322, Aquinas Scholarship Fund, c/o Gary Mangini, 2009 Hayer Ct., Lewis Center, OH 43035, TKE Scholarship Fund Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Hessel, MI 49745. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Mass will be held followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be held at a later time.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Marie, I'm so sorry for your loss. I will remember you, Ed and your family in my prayers.
Fran Ryan
Friend
May 8, 2020
For the Lewis family, he was Uncle Bob. And a very special uncle he was. A valiant Christian soldier, a remarkably successful business entrepreneur and great American patriot, a fine gentleman, a kind and understanding personrock solid, never waveringforever loyal to his family, friends and neighbors. Bob gave so much to his community and never failed to stand tall behind his beliefs while lending a helping hand to others. Bob was tough-love personified. Real proof of this came in his last decade, when badly crippled by an accident and saved by his loving wife Kay, he preservered as only Bob couldwith grace, strength, dignity and courage. In the course of it all he taught us even more lessons. Bob was a positive, inspirational force in our lives. Words fail to thank him for what he has meant to us. With our deepest condolences to Kay and all the Schirtzinger family, we pray our Uncle Bob Godspeed. --Jim, Barb, Marc & Mike Lewis and Family
James Lewis
Friend
May 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sean Music
