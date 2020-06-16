Robert Schuerings
1949 - 2020
Robert F. Schuerings, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1949 in Evanston, Illinois to Frank J. Schuerings and Marcella Schuerings Rydin. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1971 and served in the US Navy until 1974. He retired from JP Morgan/Chase in 2008. Robert married Laurel Zallnick in 1972 and they raised two children. Together they lived in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Robert leaves great memories to his survivors: daughter, Ellyn (Dan) Whiteash; and son, Tim Schuerings; grandson, Cooper; sister, Barbara (James) Campion; brother-in-law, Anthony (Joan) Zallnick Jr.; sister-in-law, Noel Mariam; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who loved him. He is wished an eternity of peace and will be missed dearly. A private memorial service will be attended by immediate family at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
