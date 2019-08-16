|
|
Scott, Robert
1928 - 2019
Robert Manly Scott, born in Columbus, Ohio on July 18, 1928, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. Born to the late Hubert and Pauline Scott, Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Known for founding Allied Mineral Products, Inc., he also found great purpose through serving his church, family and friends. Bob grew up in the Beechwold/Clintonville area of Columbus, Ohio during the depression years of the 1930s. He attended North High School, graduating in 1946, and on July 4, 2019, was inducted into the Polar Bear Hall of Fame. He went on to attend The Ohio State University where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Ceramic Engineering in 1951 and was awarded the W. A. Tarr Award for meritorious work in earth sciences. He was an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and an elected member of Tau Beta Pi – an honorary scholastic fraternity. The OSU Athletic Department awarded him twice for his participation on the 150 lb football team, where in 1947, he scored the winning touchdown against Michigan and Illinois. Bob married Dolores (Dodie) Sauer in May 1953 and they were a devoted couple for 62 years. Together, they raised four children while helping other children along the way. Following discharge from the Air Force in 1953 where he served for 2 years as a First Lieutenant in the materials lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Bob was employed by The Norton Company, Worcester, Mass. as a trainer and territorial sales engineer for ten years. In 1961, Bob helped found Allied Mineral Products, Inc. and served as Vice President, President and CEO until retirement in 1987. He was the first to establish an ESOP in Ohio and was the first president of the Ohio ESOP Association. Allied Mineral Products is one of the largest independent employee owned refractory companies and today has 13 manufacturing facilities in 8 countries with a sales presence in over 100 countries. Aside from his passion for his employees and work, Bob enjoyed traveling, snorkeling on remote Caribbean islands, golf, tennis and playing cards all surrounded by family and friends. As an avid golfer, Bob was a member of Scioto Country Club and The Club at Pelican Bay. As a member of Upper Arlington Lutheran Church since 1961, he served as Chairman of the Finance Board and Bond Chairman, and helped raise $550,000 for a new sanctuary. Having resided in Naples, Florida part-time for 31 years, Bob and Dodie were also members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He was a man who laughed easily and loved with immense loyalty and compassion and will be greatly missed by so many. The family is profoundly grateful for the kindness and care Bob received at First Community Village. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Joanne), Thomas (Lori) and Robert (Peggy); daughter, Kathryn (Grant); eight grandchildren, James (Laura), Kathryn (Nick), Jessica (Ryan), Sean, Robert, Sarah, Thomas and Caroline; and one great grandchild, Elijah. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 pm at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 with reception immediately following. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019