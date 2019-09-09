Home

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
Robert Shoaf Obituary
Shoaf, Robert
Robert Alan Shoaf, aged 63, passed away peacefully at his childhood home, Shoaf Farms. He left the farm as the sun was rising, surrounded by his children on September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Bernard Shoaf and his mother Norma Shoaf. He is survived by his children, Tricia Dillion (Brian), Brian Shoaf (Rebekah), Danielle Wolfe-Magalski (Mike), Justin Shoaf (Elissa) and Rhesa Yank; sisters, Brenda Hitch, Kathy Shoaf and Sandra Maynard; and brother, Phillip Shoaf; grandchildren, Alex, Rachel, Garek, Tyler, Leeann, Gavin and Mia; and one faithful companion, Foxy. Additionally, many friends and a very large extended family throughout Madison County and Columbus. A visitation will be held at 10 AM with the funeral service at 11 AM Friday. September 13, 2019 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery, London. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-8 PM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rob's name to Loving Care Hospice, PO Box 445, London, Ohio 43140. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
