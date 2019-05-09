|
|
Sicuro, Robert
1938 - 2019
Robert Sicuro, 80, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1938 to the late Guy and Francis (Giglio) Sicuro. Also preceded in death by his sister Angela DeMatteis, his uncle Angelo and aunt Josephine who was like a second mother. After graduating from Ravenna High School in 1956, Robert went on to attend Kent State University where he graduated Cum Lade with a B.A. degree in history and political science. Following college, Robert taught at the Immaculate Conception School in Ravenna until 1962. In 1962, Robert moved to Columbus, Ohio where he began teaching at St. Francis DeSales High School. While teaching, Robert attended The Ohio State University's graduate school with studies in history. During his time at DeSales High School he enrolled in Capital University's Law School earning a Juris Doctor degree in 1972. Following school, Robert joined the Ohio Attorney General's Office as an Assistant Attorney General in the Special Litigation Section. He served under both Attorney Generals William Brown and Anthony Celebrezze. In 1988, he accepted a position as an attorney overseeing compliance and bankruptcy cases in the Sales and Use Tax Division of the Ohio Department of Taxation where he served until his retirement in 2002. Robert enjoyed retirement by working on his cars, shooting with his buddies, and spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. Robert is survived by his two daughters, Amanda (Brady) Mangini of Columbus and Aimee (Jed) Meade of New York City; grandchildren, Cal, Caden, Casey of Columbus, Hudson and Cecilia Meade of New York City; cousin, Tom (Edith) Sicuro, whom Robert considered a brother, and their children; Jim (Fran) Giglio and children. "Our dad was a wonderful father who loved his friends and family, especially his daughters. We will forever miss his unsolicited advice." A celebration of life and sharing memories will be held on June 29 at the Columbus Italian Club starting at 4 p.m., 1739 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019