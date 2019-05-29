Home

Siders, Robert
1956 - 2019
Robert W. "Bobby" Siders, Jr, 63, of Columbus, passed away on May 25, 2019. His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, from 6-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will be held on Friday at 11am. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations may be made to Cotner Funeral Home to help with final expenses. His complete obituary may be seen at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019
