1951 - 2019
Robert P. Smith, age 68. Sunrise February 25, 1951 and Sunset December 7, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave, 43224. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
