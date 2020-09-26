Robert Stamper

Stamper, Robert
Robert "Col. Bob" Stamper, 93, passed away quietly on September 20, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He was proud to serve our country, first as an enlisted man during WWII and then as an officer in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1970 as a Lieutenant Colonel and had a successful career afterwards working for the State of Ohio. Bob was fortunate to be able to retire relatively early from the State in 1987. Bob loved to travel and he and Ila Jean made their second home in Florida. They returned often to Ohio to visit with children and grandchildren. Bob was a devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio for over 50 years and attended St. John the Divine Episcopal Church while in Florida. Bob knew no strangers and would strike up a conversation with anybody, anywhere. Colonel Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Ila Jean, four sons: Case, Rob, Jim and John and two daughters: Vanessa Tucker and Julie (Matt) Wolfe, as well as fourteen grandchildren: Matthew (Erin) Stamper, Daniel (Jeremy) Stamper, Jennifer (Gary) Fish, Steven Stamper, Samantha Stamper, Michael Jacob, Aaron Tucker, Shane Tucker, Heather Stamper, Casey Stamper, Corey Tucker, Delaney Jacob, Allison Wolfe and Lauren Wolfe and one great-grandchild, Sydney Stamper. Family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and guests are required to wear a facial covering while at the funeral home. Private family Funeral Services will be held for the family at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington with The Reverend Chris Thompson, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hilliard, Ohio. If they choose, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to Colonel Bob's favorite charity: My Warriors Place, 101 22nd Street, NW, Ruskin, FL 33570 or online: www.mywarriorsplace.com
