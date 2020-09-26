1/
Robert Stamper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stamper, Robert
Robert "Col. Bob" Stamper, 93, passed away quietly on September 20, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He was proud to serve our country, first as an enlisted man during WWII and then as an officer in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1970 as a Lieutenant Colonel and had a successful career afterwards working for the State of Ohio. Bob was fortunate to be able to retire relatively early from the State in 1987. Bob loved to travel and he and Ila Jean made their second home in Florida. They returned often to Ohio to visit with children and grandchildren. Bob was a devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio for over 50 years and attended St. John the Divine Episcopal Church while in Florida. Bob knew no strangers and would strike up a conversation with anybody, anywhere. Colonel Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Ila Jean, four sons: Case, Rob, Jim and John and two daughters: Vanessa Tucker and Julie (Matt) Wolfe, as well as fourteen grandchildren: Matthew (Erin) Stamper, Daniel (Jeremy) Stamper, Jennifer (Gary) Fish, Steven Stamper, Samantha Stamper, Michael Jacob, Aaron Tucker, Shane Tucker, Heather Stamper, Casey Stamper, Corey Tucker, Delaney Jacob, Allison Wolfe and Lauren Wolfe and one great-grandchild, Sydney Stamper. Family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and guests are required to wear a facial covering while at the funeral home. Private family Funeral Services will be held for the family at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington with The Reverend Chris Thompson, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hilliard, Ohio. If they choose, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to Colonel Bob's favorite charity: My Warriors Place, 101 22nd Street, NW, Ruskin, FL 33570 or online: www.mywarriorsplace.com. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memories or to send your condolences to the Stamper Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved