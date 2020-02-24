|
|
Stewart, Jr., Robert
1953 - 2020
Robert Miles Stewart, Jr., age 67, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 after an extended illness. He found comfort in being surrounded by loving family in his final days. He was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School class of 1971 then attended college at Columbia and Stephens Colleges in Columbia, Missouri. To his friends he was a valued confidant but to him, his greatest joy came from being a devoted and loving father to his twin sons Colton and Chase. Bobby enthusiastically engaged in their endeavors always being the very proud yet modest father. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. Preceded in death by his father Robert Miles Stewart, Sr. Survived by his twin sons, Colton Stewart, ENS Chase Stewart, U.S. Navy; mother; and 2 sisters. Family will receive friends 4-6 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Jerome United Methodist Church, 10531 Jerome Rd., Plain City, Ohio. Private burial Jerome Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020